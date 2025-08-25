360 ONE Asset picks 50 pc stake in business park from Brookfield at Rs 2,400 cr enterprise value

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) 360 ONE Asset has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Bluegrass Business Park in Pune from Brookfield Asset Management's private real estate fund at an enterprise value of Rs 2,400 crore.

Bluegrass Business Park, spread over 7 acres, comprises a one-million-square-foot operational tower leased to Mastercard and an under-construction office tower with high-street retail.

"The asset, which is a 2 million square feet office development in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, was acquired for an enterprise value of approximately Rs 2,400 crore (USD 280 million)," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Brookfield will continue to oversee the management, development, and leasing of the asset.

Niraj Murarka, Chief Investment Officer - Real Assets at 360 ONE Asset, said: "This acquisition reflects our strategy of investing in high-quality, future-ready real estate assets across core urban markets." Rachit Kothari, Senior Vice President - Real Estate at Brookfield, said this transaction reflects investor confidence in the India office sector.

Brookfield is one of the largest office owners and operators in India, with over 55 million square feet across key office markets.

360 ONE Asset, a subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, is an alternative asset management platform with USD 6 billion AUM (asset under management) as of June 30, 2025.