376 TCS employees retrenched over 2 quarters in Pune: Maharashtra minister in council

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the legislative council that Tata Consultancy Services has laid off 376 employees over two quarters of the current fiscal from their Pune city campuses, an assertion coming amid reports of large-scale retrenchments at the IT major.

Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar gave the data in the upper house citing information received from TCS after members pointed to media reports about massive layoffs at the company.

MLCs Uma Khapre, Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad and others, speaking in Question Hour, raised concerns over hundreds of employees in the IT sector being laid off due to the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

They asked whether it is true that about 30,000 employees of TCS have been retrenched in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Fundkar, in a written reply, said that as per information received from the TCS management there are 45,575 employees working in the company's Pune campuses.

The IT company, in its two quarterly period of the financial year 2025-26, has laid off 376 employees (from Pune city) after having discussion with them, serving notices and paying salaries, he told the upper house, citing the TCS data.

The minister further said the company management has informed the layoffs were of middle and senior managerial-level positions and clarified the retrenchments were not due to AI use and automation. PTI CLS RSY