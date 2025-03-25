38 branded hotels having over 3,300 rooms open in Oct-Dec 2024: JLL

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) As many as 38 branded hotels comprising 3,293 rooms were opened during the October-December period of last year, according to JLL India.

Real estate consultant JLL India said the latest December quarter also saw signings of 99 branded hotels comprising 11,943 rooms.

"The Indian hospitality sector demonstrated strong growth in Q4 (October-December) 2024, with the top six markets experiencing year-over-year increases in both Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR)," the consultant said.

Hyderabad emerged as the standout performer, recording the highest RevPAR growth at 23.3 per cent.

Signings of branded hotels indicate continued investor confidence and expansion in the Indian hospitality market.

"Q4, 2024 saw a significant shift towards Tier II and III cities, which accounted for 75 per cent of new hotel signings. The midscale segment dominated, representing 53 per cent of hotel openings and 44 per cent of signings," the consultant said.

Uttar Pradesh led in signings with 1,744 keys. PTI MJH SHW