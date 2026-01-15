3,802 objections, suggestions received on draft taxi aggregator guidelines: Goa govt in assembly

Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) The Goa transport department has received more than 3,800 objections and suggestions to the draft taxi aggregator guidelines and has itself detailed a series of measures taken to safeguard the interests of traditional taxi operators, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho informed this to the House in a written reply on the draft Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which he said aim to modernise the taxi sector while protecting local operators in the tourist state.

Godinho said the government was aware of the problems faced by Goan taxi operators and has taken multiple steps to support them.

These included securing dedicated taxi counters at the Dabolim airport for the United Taximen Association and at the Manohar International Airport for the Blue Cab Taxi Association and Shiv Warrior United Taxi Brothers Association, with the government bearing 50 per cent of the lease rent for the latter two, he stated.

Replying to a question tabled by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao (Congress), the transport minister said his department has received 3,802 objections and suggestions besides 290 letters supporting the draft guidelines issued on May 20, 2025.

He said all feedback was being examined before the guidelines are finalised and notified.

Godinho maintained that 164 'Blue Cab' permits were issued to local landowners affected by the construction of the Manohar International Airport in North Goa, while applications for an additional 50 permits were proposed.

The minister told the House the government amended Rule 140 of the Goa Motor Vehicles Rules, 1991, exempting app-based taxis from mandatory installation of digital fare meters. Under a scheme, 2,278 taxi drivers were reimbursed Rs 2.56 crore towards the cost of digital fare meters.

Godinho said the government has liberalised the system for installing vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) by cancelling vendor empanelment, allowing taxi operators to procure devices from any AIS-140 compliant manufacturer. Nearly 12 vendors are now registered on the state VLTD portal.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government exempted taxi operators from motor vehicle and passenger taxes, amounting to Rs 16.3 crore, and waived penalties worth Rs 2.74 crore, he maintained.

Explaining the draft aggregator guidelines, the minister said they aim to modernise the taxi sector while protecting local operators.

Under the draft, only taxis registered in Goa with valid permits and drivers holding PSV (public service vehicle) badges issued in the state can operate on aggregator platforms. Also, aggregators must pay the full government-notified fare to drivers without deducting commission, as per the draft.

He noted the guidelines provide incentives such as reimbursement of insurance premiums and special benefits for women drivers, including a one-time incentive of Rs 1 lakh for female owner-cum-drivers to purchase electric taxis.

Godinho informed the assembly that currently two app-based aggregators are operating in the state - Goa Miles and Goa Taxi App - with a total of 5,506 taxis registered on these platforms.

He clarified that no cab aggregator has been banned in the state and that there was no proposal to introduce the 'Bharat Taxi' app in Goa as no communication in this regard has been received from the Centre. PTI RPS RSY