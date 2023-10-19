39 central ministries, 36 states, UTs onboarded PM GatiShakti platform

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) As many as 39 ministries of central government and all 36 states and Union Territories have been onboarded on PM GatiShakti platform, which was launched on October 13, 2021, an official statement said on Thursday.

The PM GatiShakti initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

"Since the launch of PM GatiShakti on 13 October, 2021, 39 ministries of Govt of India, and all 36 states/UTs have been onboarded on PM GatiShakti platform," it said.

The commerce and industry ministry also said that the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has conducted a workshop on October 18 on the development of Digital Learning Resources for Capacity Building on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

At the workshop, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a training module on 'Role of CBIC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) in PM GatiShakti', developed for the Ministry of Finance.

Key takeaways from the workshop included exploring the possibility of building capacities for developing spatial transformation plans using artificial intelligence, blockchain and other advanced technologies. PTI RR HVA