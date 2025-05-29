3F Oil Palm, Andhra govt launch awareness prog to promote sustainable oil palm cultivation

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) 3F Oil Palm on Thursday said it has initiated a farmer awareness programme in 50 villages in Andhra Pradesh to promote sustainable oil palm cultivation.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the state's Department of Horticulture, is being conducted in Eluru, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts, 3F Oil Palm said in a statement.

India currently imports over 60 per cent of its edible oil requirements, with annual imports exceeding 13 million tonnes.

To reduce import dependency, the government launched the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to bring an additional 6.5 lakh hectares under oil palm cultivation by 2025-26.

Andhra Pradesh plays a pivotal role in this mission, contributing more than 60 per cent of India's total oil palm cultivation with over 1.5 lakh hectares currently under oil palm.

"This joint effort underscores the commitment of both 3F Oil Palm and the Horticulture Department to boost the oil palm sector in the state and contribute to the larger goal of self-reliance in edible oil production.

"The programme is expected to directly benefit hundreds of farmers, creating a ripple effect in improving oil palm cultivation standards across the region," 3F Oil Palm Head Agri Srinivas Rao Kilari said. PTI SM MR SHW