3F Oil Palm inks pact with Karnataka govt to empower farmers

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) 3F Oil Palm on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Karnataka government to advance sustainable agriculture in rural communities.

This partnership will provide farmers access to advanced agricultural technologies, training programmes and essential resources to enhance productivity and support Karnataka's growing horticultural sector, according to a statement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Department of Horticulture of Karnataka with an aim to increase palm oil productivity, create economic growth and empower farmers with sustainable knowledge, offering a model for long-term agricultural success for oil palm cultivators in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Sedam taluk of Gulbarga district, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to introduce cultivation practices, focusing on sustainable growth and community empowerment.

"This MoU represents a major milestone, aligning with our mission to uplift local farming communities while setting new benchmarks for sustainable oil palm cultivation. We extend our gratitude to the Karnataka Horticulture Department for their vital support," 3F Oil Palm Head Agriculture Srinivasarao Kilari said.

The company is engaged in the oil palm development programme in India. PTI SM SHW