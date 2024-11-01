3F Oil Palm signs pact with Karnataka govt to promote oil palm cultivation in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government to promote sustainable oil palm cultivation in two districts.

The memorandum of understanding, signed between the company and Karnataka's horticulture department, aims to provide support to oil palm cultivators in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and the Sedam taluk of Gulbarga district.

As part of the initiative, 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd will oversee area expansion, nursery development, sprout procurement, and seedling cultivation within the designated zones, the company said in a statement.

This effort aims to increase palm oil productivity, create economic growth, and empower farmers with sustainable knowledge, offering a model for long-term agricultural success in Karnataka, it added. PTI LUX TRB