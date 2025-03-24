3F Oil Palm to scale up precision farming tech program

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) 3F Oil Palm on Monday said it is planning to scale up its precision farming techniques initiative nationwide, after successfully conducting a pilot drone survey of palm plantations in Ayyavaram Village in Andhra Pradesh.

Over the last three days, the survey covered 800 plots owned by 530 farmers, mapping around 1,150 hectares with precise GPS coverage, the company said in a statement.

The survey focussed on plantation health monitoring, and accurate tree count for enabling early detection of pest and nutrient deficiencies, and FFB (fresh fruit bunches) estimation.

"This initiative demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology for smarter and more efficient farming. With the success of this pilot project, we aim to expand drone-based surveys across India covering 30,000 hectares, 14,000 farmers, 21,000 plots supporting farmers with advanced agricultural solutions," 3F Oil Palm Head - Agriculture, Kilari Srinivas Rao added. PTI SM MR MR