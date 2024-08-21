3rd edition of hotel exhibition Artix to begin from August 30

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Building upon the success of its two editions in Delhi and Hyderabad, Artix, touted to be India's first-of-its-kind hotel art exhibition, is set to enthral art and culture lovers with its third edition, starting August 30, here in the national capital.

To be held at The Claridges Hotel, the three-day event will be a global gathering to celebrate art, culture and is expected to be a springboard for design collectibles.

It is the brainchild of Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan.

With rooms being converted into immersive art spaces, where every corner narrates a story of ingenuity and splendour, the visitors would witness a melange of Indian and international masters, contemporary and modern art, sculptures, tapestry art, and collectibles.

"The third edition of Artix brings in new energy and fresh appeal. Artix 3.0 promises to pep up the art industry as well as shape a new generation of art enthusiasts and collectors. By revolutionising the art landscape, this hotel art exhibition is an intimate affair where buyers and sellers get to know each other and visualise the look of displayed art canvases at their own spaces," said co-founder Kapoor in a statement.

Several art galleries -- including Treasure art gallery, Artrise Art, 108 Art Projects and Bespoke Art Gallery -- independent artists, jewellery designers, photographers and private collectors will be participating in the show.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 1. PTI MG MAH MAH