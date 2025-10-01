40 dengue cases reported in Una's Santokhgarh town

Una (HP), Sep 30 (PTI) Santokhgarh town here is struck with a dengue outbreak, with 40 cases reported in a matter of just four days, authorities said on Wednesday.

The health department has placed the town on high alert, and its teams are conducting door-to-door inspections, subjecting suspected patients to rapid testing.

Dengue is a viral infection (fever) transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, causing flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain and a rash, but in rare cases, it can become life-threatening.

Fogging is being carried out regularly across the town, and there is no need for people to panic, block medical officer Dr Rampal Sharma said.

Cleanliness and caution are the most important tools to combat dengue, and people have been urged to avoid water stagnation in and around their homes. It is crucial to change water in coolers, tanks, and flower pots frequently, he said.

Residents have been advised to use mosquito nets, wear body-covering clothing, and follow preventive measures, he said.

Una is one of the few plain districts in an otherwise hilly state, and it witnesses hotter weather than the rest of it. It is also prone to receiving runoff from the hilly region that often ends up stagnating. PTI COR BPL DR VN VN