43 pc placement record of beneficiaries under first 3 phases of PMKVY: Chaudhary in RS

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government has trained a total of 1.6 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) so far with a placement record of 43 per cent in the first three phases of the programme, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to supplementaries, the minister said the government is currently implementing the fourth phase of the flagship scheme and the entire focus now would be on training of beneficiaries in more recognised training institutions.

"We are now currently implementing the fourth phase of PMKVY. A total of 1.6 crore beneficiaries have been trained under PMKVY so far under the scheme," he told members.

"Under PMKVY 1, 2, and 3 … phases, out of a total trained of 71 lakh, the placement record is 43 per cent of 24.37 lakh," he said.

Our entire focus in 4.0 has been to shift our training to more recognised training institutions, the minister said, adding that the focus has also been on specific skill development and also improved funding.

In his written reply to a starred question, Chaudhary said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship Scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) since 2015. Under PMKVY, skill training is imparted through Short Term Training (STT) and Re-skilling and Up-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country.

"Additionally, under PMKVY 4.0, specific modules have been included that focus on entrepreneurship. These modules emphasize on equipping candidates with financial and legal literacy skills such as entrepreneurial mindset, market analysis, business planning, marketing strategies, and basic legal compliance for small businesses. These components are delivered as part of the ‘Employability Skills’ curriculum embedded in PMKVY 4.0 training programs.

"Placements/Self-employment were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the PMKVY Scheme i.e. PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Under PMKVY 4.0 which is currently under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards, the focus is to empower our trained candidates to choose their varied career path and they are suitably oriented for the same," the minister said in his written reply. PTI SKC MR