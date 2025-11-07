49 India employees out of 638 among Goldman Sachs’ 2025 MDs, largest-ever in India

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Leading global financial firm Goldman Sachs has promoted 49 Indian employees out of 638 as Managing Directors (MDs), the largest ever in the country.

In India, 49 employees were promoted to the MD position this year, compared with 35 in 2023, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Friday.

"Goldman Sachs promoted its largest-ever managing director promotion class in India. This underscores the substantial opportunities the firm sees in the country and its growing investments, and further builds on its strong impact over more than three decades of supporting Indian businesses," it said.

Globally, 638 individuals are promoted as MDs in 2025 of which 94 are Indian citizens as compared to 80 Indians in 2023 and 71 in 2021, it said.

"We have 6 promotions in our Mumbai office (4 in 2023), 38 promotions in our Bengaluru office and 5 promotions in our Hyderabad office. Bengaluru office saw the largest number of MD promotions after New York and London," it said.

India is the second-largest presence for Goldman Sachs after New York, the company's headquarters. Goldman Sachs has over 8,000 employees based in India and employs around 46,000 professionals globally.

Goldman Sachs has a biannual ‘Managing Director’ promotion cycle, which is the second-highest level at the firm after ‘Partner'.

"The Managing Director Class of 2025 comprises leaders at Goldman Sachs who have made a significant impact on our business and our people. They have helped strengthen our core franchises, with a focus on serving our clients with excellence and operating at scale, while leading and developing strong teams globally," it said. PTI DP DP MR