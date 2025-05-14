5 lakh acres to be brought under DSR technique for paddy sowing in Punjab: Khuddian

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday said it has set a target of bringing five lakh acres under direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique this kharif season to promote sustainable agriculture and conserve groundwater.

State Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said farmers can begin paddy cultivation using the DSR technique from Thursday.

The state government offers financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers who opt for the DSR.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 40 crore has been made in the current financial year.

Basmati rice growers are also eligible to adopt the DSR technique and avail a financial incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre from this season, the minister said in a statement.

He informed that last year, the state government had disbursed Rs 29.02 crore to 21,338 farmers, who adopted the water-saving DSR technique.

Paddy using DSR technique was sown over 2.53 lakh acres in 2024, marking a significant 47 per cent increase from 1.72 lakh acres in 2023.

Khuddian said the DSR method offers several benefits over traditional paddy cultivation, including 15-20 per cent water savings, which is crucial for Punjab's depleting groundwater levels, and reduced labour costs of about Rs 3,500 per acre.

He urged farmers to adopt this eco-friendly method and avail the benefits of the scheme. PTI CHS TRB