50 nations to compete at the 11th International Young Chef Olympiad from Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO), touted to be the world’s largest culinary competition for student chefs, will make its return for the 11th edition, starting February 1, in cities like Goa, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The event will bring together aspiring young chefs from 50 nations, including India, USA, France, South Korea, Australia, and Egypt, all competing for the coveted Champion Trophy and a cash prize of USD 5,000.

It is organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in collaboration with the International Hospitality Council (IHC), London.

IIHM Bengaluru's Ali Akbar Rampurwala, the winner of the Young Chef India competition, will represent India in the championship.

The competition will feature a distinguished jury chaired by professor David Foskett with Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as principal judge and mentor. Other notable jurors include Michelin-starred chefs like chef Manjunath Mural, chef John Wood, and chef Mario Perera, along with culinary legends such as chef Gary Maclean and chef Ranveer Brar.

"Over the years, people will forget individuals, but they will remember India and the YCO. This competition cements India’s place on the world’s culinary map,” said chef Kapoor in a statement.

The event will begin with a grand ceremony in Goa on February 2, followed by the first round of competition in five cities. The top 10 Young Chef Olympians will advance to the grand finale in Kolkata, while others compete for the Plate Trophy and the Dr. Bose Culinary International Challenge.

The winners will be announced at the closing ceremony in Kolkata on February 8, celebrating a decade of YCO’s global impact in nurturing young culinary talent, the organisers informed.

Also, the 2025 edition embraces the transformative power of 'AI and Sustainability' in hospitality as its driving force, showcasing their integration in the culinary industry.

"This year, we will secure the future of hospitality and hospitality education to make AI, which we call Advanced Intelligence, help tourism and hospitality do more for people with enhanced human touch.

"The immersive experience of the Olympiad will dismantle barriers and cultivate an environment where dialogue flourishes and friendship blossoms,” said Suborno Bose, chairman of International Hospitality Council (IHC). PTI MG MAH MAH