50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in next five years: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in the next five years to cultivate scientific temper in young minds.

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said that five national centres for skilling would also be set up with global expertise.

Besides, the government will launch Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak scheme to provide a digital form of Indian language books for schools and higher education.

Further, she said that additional infrastructure will be created in in five IITs.

Measures will be taken to promote nutritional support in the country, she said.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the Modi government's flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country.

The mission has been set up under the Niti Aayog in accordance with the finance minister's declaration in the 2015 Budget speech.

ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode and learn innovation skills.

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.