50,000 Supertech homebuyers heartbroken; next SC hearing on Nov 4

New Delhi: For over 50,000 Supertech homebuyers, hope turned into heartbreak on Wednesday when the Supreme Court postponed its hearing on the matter to November 4.

The homebuyers had been waiting for this hearing with their bated breaths.

The case was expected to decide the fate of 16 long-stalled Supertech projects and whether they would be handed over to NBCC for completion.

Instead, due to other urgent matters, including the SIR case from Bihar, the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi adjourned the hearing to November 4.

For thousands of families, this was yet another crushing blow in a saga that has already stretched over 15 years.

Paramita Banerjee, a homebuyer who lost her husband during COVID-19, could not hold back tears outside the court. She had pinned her hopes on yesterday’s hearing, believing that the Supreme Court would finally deliver justice.

“I have been fighting in NCLAT for years. Paying EMIs, rent, and running my household has become unbearable,” she wrote in an emotional post on X.

The sense of despair is widespread. In multiple WhatsApp groups, homebuyers vented their frustration, questioning whether there is any justice for ordinary citizens in India.

Many pointed out that the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue of stray dogs but seems to have no time for thousands of poor homebuyers who have been duped by a builder now facing multiple charges of fraud, cheating, and corruption.

Supertech proprietor RK Arora, already under the scanner of the CBI and ED, has declared insolvency, yet continues to push for a resolution plan through his proxy firm, Apex Heights. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Apex, told the Supreme Court that a majority of homebuyers back its proposal.

Homebuyers, however, allege that these figures are manipulated and insist their lawyers can prove in court that most buyers actually support handing over the projects to NBCC and reject the Apex plan, if only they are given a fair opportunity to present their case.

They fear that if the Court ultimately awards the projects to Apex Heights, their chances of ever getting their homes will vanish. For them, NBCC remains the only credible hope.

At the core of the case is whether NCLAT acted in line with IBC provisions when it awarded the projects to NBCC in its December 12, 2024, judgment. But repeated adjournments have left buyers feeling completely abandoned.

Some, in despair, have spoken of writing to the Supreme Court seeking permission to end their lives, saying they can no longer bear the financial and emotional strain.

For now, their wait continues, another three months of uncertainty, and another test of patience for citizens caught in a web of corrupt builders, complicit authorities, and banks. Whether the nation’s highest court will ultimately deliver justice is a question only time can answer.