57 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport due to West Asia crisis

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) As many as 57 flights of both domestic and international airlines were cancelled at Mumbai International Airport till 5.45 pm on Saturday due to various NOTAMs for West Asia and airspace closure, a source has said.

The cancelled flights include 24 arrivals and 33 departures, he said.

Multiple airspaces have been closed in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

NOTAM is issued when a specific airspace needs to be cleared of civilian air traffic.

Following the fresh developments, the government reviewed the preparedness of aviation stakeholders and asked airlines to ensure timely rerouting, diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.

The DGCA in an urgent safety advisory to domestic air operators and other stakeholders also advised them to refrain from operating within the affected airspace at all flight levels and altitudes. PTI IAS RAM MR