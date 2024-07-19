5paisa, IIFL Securities, Angel One among brokers impacted by global computer outage

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Several traders in India faced operational disruption on Friday as global service outage of Microsoft systems affected many brokerages, including 5paisa, IIFL Securities, and Angel One.

Others impacted by the widespread global computer outage include Motilal Oswal and Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Some brokerages later said systems have been restored and are up and running.

The glitch not just affected broking firms but also disrupted airlines' operations.

However, stock exchanges and financial institutions, including banks, largely remained unaffected by the tech glitch.

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

Several brokerages in the country confirmed on social media platform X that their systems were impacted.

"Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cyber security solution, our systems are affected," 5paisa announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Separately, Angel One said, "You may have experienced an intermittent issue due to a global outage faced by one of the solution providers".

Further, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, too, revealed about login issues on its website, owing to the outage.

Despite the issue, the country's leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE said they were not impacted due to the global outage of Microsoft systems.

"NSE (National Stock Exchange) and NCL (NSE Clearing Ltd) are working normal today," NSE's spokesperson said in a statement.

Separately, a BSE spokesperson said the bourse is "not impacted due to Microsoft issue. Our operations are running normal." PTI SP TRB