60 pc work completed on Navi Mumbai coastal road that will link Atal Setu to new airport

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A coastal road project, which will connect India's longest sea bridge Atal Setu to the just inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), has achieved 60 per cent physical progress and is moving towards timely completion, state-run planning agency CIDCO said on Friday.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said the 7km, six-lane (3 plus 3) corridor - 5.80km of coastal road and 0.90 km of Airport Link Road (ALR) - is one of the most transformative infrastructure initiatives in the region.

Officially called the 'Ulwe Coastal Road', the project is designed to seamlessly link the NMIA, where operations are expected to start from December, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL or Atal Setu) and major economic hubs such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ).

According to the latest update provided by CIDCO, responsible for Navi Mumbai’s planning, the project has achieved 60 per cent physical progress, marking a steady stride towards its timely completion.

"The project is expected to decongest existing arterial roads and contribute significantly to the overall economic development of the region. Once completed, the Ulwe Coastal Road will stand as a landmark infrastructure project enhancing the transport network of Navi Mumbai and accelerating the pace of national economic growth," said Vijay Singhal, vice-chairman and MD, CIDCO.

The coastal road aims to ease traffic load on existing routes like Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg, and National Highway-348. It is expected to drastically reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, offering major advantages for commuters, businesses, and logistics operators.

To ensure long-term structural stability, the project incorporates advanced engineering techniques such as prefabricated vertical drains (PVDs), stone columns, and rock fill material sourced from the NMIA site. The corridor will also include flyovers, major bridges, and a Railway overbridge for uninterrupted traffic flow, according to CIDCO.

Enhancing safety and sustainability, the planning and development agency has planned energy-efficient LED lighting, smart traffic management systems, anti-crash barriers*, and state-of-the-art signage along the entire stretch. PTI COR RSY