60pc of women-led biz saw 10pc rev boost post securing loans: Indifi findings from its user database

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Indifi Technologies on Friday said nearly 60 per cent of female entrepreneurs who secured business loans from its platform witnessed a more than 10 per cent uptick in their revenue before the end of their loan tenure, highlighting resilience, ambition, and potential of women entrepreneurs across the country.

It further said that women entrepreneurs from tier-2 cities and beyond are increasingly seeking business loans.

Since the company’s inception in 2015, women borrowers in these regions accounted for just 12.5 per cent of total disbursals but this number has seen a "remarkable rise" over the years, reaching 37 per cent in 2024. This highlights the growing financial inclusion and accessibility of credit for women-led businesses beyond metro cities.

"Indifi Technologies...has released its latest findings from its user database, just ahead of International Women’s Day, highlighting a remarkable trend that nearly 60 per cent of female entrepreneurs who secured business loans from the platform witnessed a more than 10 per cent uptick in their revenue before the end of their loan tenure," Indifi said in a release.

Alok Mittal, Co-founder and MD of Indifi Technologies said it is incredibly encouraging to see nearly 60 per cent of these businesses achieve over 10 per cent revenue growth after securing a loan.

"This is clear proof of how access to the right financial support can drive real impact. This growth speaks to the resilience, ambition, and potential of women entrepreneurs across the country," Mittal added.

So far, Indifi has disbursed over 22,500 loans worth over Rs 1,650 crore to women borrowers, with the top sectors led by women entrepreneurs including restaurants, services, textiles and ready-made garments, and FMCG and household products - highlighting the diverse industries benefiting from accessible financing.

As per the platform's other findings, 70 per cent of women entrepreneurs taking loans were in the 30-50 age bracket, thus emphasising how financial independence is actively pursued during peak professional years.

A steady rise in repeat borrowing among women entrepreneurs signifies sustained business expansion and growing trust in formal credit channels, it further said. PTI MBI DR