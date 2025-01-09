62 per cent revenue target achieved till Dec 31, says Jharkhand Finance Minister

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) Jharkhand has achieved 62 per cent of its revenue collection target for the ongoing fiscal till December 31, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting of his department, Kishore expressed confidence that the state would achieve 90-95 per cent of the target by March 31.

"We have achieved 62 per cent of our revenue collection target till December 31. The revenue collection target for the fiscal is Rs 26,000 crore. I hope we will achieve 90-95 per cent of the target by the end of March," he said.

Kishore said that in the meeting various issues were discussed to augment revenue.

He said he directed the ground-level officials to put all efforts into achieving the target and find out areas where there are possibilities to increase revenue.

"I told the officials that we have to work as a team and plug the leaks so that we can increase revenue," he added.

The minister said that there are four-five departments, such as Mining, Forest and Transport, from where the state generates revenues.

"These departments do not have any direct coordination with the Finance Department. So, I have decided to hold a meeting with the secretaries and ministers of these departments for better coordination. Besides, we have also decided to develop an application so that officials could keep a tab on each department's activity such as revenue fixation and achievement," he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM