63 Moons to sell three biz units for Rs 135 cr to Synapsewave

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) IT company 63 Moons Technologies has initiated the sale of three business units to Synapsewave Innovations for Rs 135 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has initiated the sale of Open Dealer Integrated Network (ODIN) and Order Management System (OMS) to Synapsewave Innovations on a slump sale basis, debt free and cash-free basis, 63 Moonds Technologies said in the filing on August 13.

63 Moons Technologies has also initiated the sale of Straight Through Processing Messaging Solution, which enables brokers and fund houses for post-trade straight-through settlement of obligations, and Members Accounting and Trade Confirmation House (MATCH), which provides back-office solutions and other services and components to Synapsewave Innovations for Rs 1 crore and Rs 36 crore, respectively. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL