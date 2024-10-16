6G standards, regulations must ensure inclusivity for all: Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The standards and regulations around 6G should ensure inclusivity and affordability for all, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

At the inauguration of the international 6G symposium at India Mobile Congress (IMC) currently underway, Scindia noted that as standards are set for 6G, India has a tremendous opportunity given its proven capabilities in technology, and engineering.

"Our 6G standards characterised by unprecedented speed, low latency and transformative applications must be for all... inclusive and accessible and affordable, and only then will it represent true value for all of humanity," the Minister said.

Scindia also emphasised the importance of ensuring cybersecurity for every citizen that avails 6G opportunity.

"As we set the regulatory environment, India has a tremendous capability to contribute to formulation of regulations," he said.

India accounts for a substantial chunk of STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) graduates, its tech prowess presents a major opportunity as the world moves towards 6G.

"About 31.7 per cent of the world's STEM graduates hail from India. This presents a huge opportunity to be a vibrant supporter of 6G technology which will open doors for AI, Internet of Things, and machine learning...," the Minister said. PTI MBI DRR