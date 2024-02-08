7 compressed biogas projects to be operational by this year end: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Seven compressed biogas (CBG) projects of total capacity of 79 tonnes per day will be operational by the end of this year, Punjab Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources Aman Arora said on Thursday.

Advertisment

He, along with secretary New and Renewable Energy Sources Ravi Bhagat, was chairing a meeting to review the ongoing projects of the department, according to an official statement.

Arora said these seven projects will consume over 2.72 lakh tonne of paddy straw annually.

Apart from this, four CBG projects of total capacity over 85 TPD have already been commissioned for which around 1.70 lakh tonne paddy straw was collected.

Advertisment

These projects will go a long way to solve the stubble burning problem in the state, besides giving a fillip to the state government's efforts to make the Punjab leading state in green and clean energy production, he added.

The Punjab government has been making all-out efforts to bring down the stubble burning cases to zero, said Arora, while adding that the state government has drafted a biofuel policy.

Bhagat apprised the minister that as many as 101 government buildings have been equipped with solar photovoltaic panels in the last year and the Punjab Energy Development Agency has fixed a target to equip 897 more government buildings with solar panels in this year. PTI CHS MR