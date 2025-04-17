7 teams finalised for anti-piracy tech innovations; finalists to present solutions to jury in May

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Seven teams, including Aezowie Infotech Services, Atomstate, and Nuronics, have been shortlisted as finalists for their innovations in digital content security segment in the anti-piracy challenge organised by industry body CII, a statement said on Thursday.

The aim of this challenge was to promote Make in India technologies in the fight against digital piracy, it said.

It added that these seven finalists will present their solutions before the final jury during the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, scheduled from May 1-4 in Mumbai.

The anti-piracy challenge -- aimed at fostering technological advancements in fingerprinting and watermarking solutions -- received an overwhelming response from the industry and participants, it said.

It was launched on September 12, 2024. As many as 132 ideas were submitted from startups, technology providers, research institutions, and students across the country.

After a multi-stage screening and evaluation process, 15 ideas were shortlisted, and now, following in-depth assessments by a jury panel, seven finalists have been shortlisted for their innovations in digital content security, it added.

In today's fast-evolving media and entertainment landscape, protecting the security, integrity, and authenticity of digital content is more important than ever, it said, adding that the surge in digital media consumption has heightened the risk of piracy, unauthorised distribution, and content manipulation, posing serious challenges to content creators, distributors, and rights holders.

This competition, designed to foster technological innovation in fingerprinting and watermarking solutions, reflects the growing urgency to secure India's digital ecosystem. PTI RR TRB