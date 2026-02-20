70 nations on board for Delhi declaration, more expected: Vaishnaw; contours to be shared on Sat

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) As many as 70 nations are already on board as signatories to the Delhi declaration, and discussions are on with many others, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, adding that the final tally should cross 80 by Saturday when the event concludes.

Vaishnaw said contours of Delhi declaration will be shared transparently on Saturday.

Terming India AI Summit as a grand success with participation of over 5 lakh visitors at the exhibition, Vaishnaw said that the event saw investment commitment of over USD 250 billion related to infrastructure.

On Congress' protest, the IT Minister said whatever little effort was made by the opposition party in attempting to disrupt the Summit was strongly rejected by India's youth. PTI MBI MR