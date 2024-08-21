72 pc of employers plan to hire freshers in second half of 2024: Report

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) With gradual improvement in the job market, a report on Wednesday has revealed that 72 per cent of employers interviewed intend to hire freshers in the second half (July-December) of this year.

The 72 per cent hiring intent represents a 4 per cent increase from the first half of this year and a 7 per cent rise compared to the second half of 2023, suggesting a gradually improving employment landscape for fresh talent, TeamLease EdTech's 'Career Outlook Report HY2' (July-December 2024) has revealed.

"The increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign. It reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

The TeamLease EdTech's 'Career Outlook Report HY2' (July-December 2024) is based on a survey of over 603 companies across India during April and June 2024.

Further, the report highlighted that e-commerce and technology start-ups, engineering and infrastructure, and retail are the top three industries showing intent to hire freshers in the second half of this year.

Geographically, Bengaluru leads with 74 per cent of employers intending to hire freshers, followed by Mumbai at 60 per cent and Chennai at 54 per cent, it added.

In terms of job roles, the report said full-stack developer, Search Engine Optimisation executive, digital sales associate, and User Interface/User Experience designer have emerged as the most in-demand positions for freshers.

Employers are particularly seeking candidates with skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimisation, it stated.

The report also found that 70 per cent of employers suggest enhancing curriculum with experiential learning, while 62 per cent advocate for industry-academia partnerships to better align academic training with industry needs.

Manufacturing leads with 25 per cent of employers planning to hire degree apprentices, followed by engineering and infrastructure at 19 per cent, and construction and real estate at 11 per cent, it said.

"Aligning educational programs with industry requirements is crucial. The job market is evolving rapidly, with technology and digital skills taking center stage," Rooj said.