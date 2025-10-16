76 pc employers mandate digital skills for temp roles this festive season: Report

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) India's festive-season hiring is broadening beyond frontline and delivery roles to digitally enabled positions, with 76 per cent of employers saying they now mandate technical proficiency for short-term hires, a report said on Thursday.
Around 76 per cent of employers now mandate technical proficiency even for seasonal roles, TeamLease EdTech report said, adding that workers proficient in digital platforms, inventory systems, and AI-based order management are more likely to secure repeat contracts.
"Festive hiring is no longer about just filling seats, it's about finding talent that can navigate digital tools, platforms, and AI-enabled systems. The festive season creates unique spikes in demand, and workers with digital skills are best positioned to capitalise on these opportunities," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.
The TeamLease EdTech report is based on a comprehensive survey of 837 employers across a wide range of sectors.
The report further revealed that beyond the traditional festive jobs, employers are also hiring for prompt engineers, process automation analysts, and data marketing executives to manage AI-driven customer engagement and festive trend analysis.
Demand for gig and short-term workers is also rising mainly driven by sectors like e-commerce, logistics, and customer support, said the report.
Tier II and III cities are seeing the fastest growth in digitally-enabled hiring, the report stated.
The surge in digitally skilled festive hiring signals a permanent evolution in India's workforce structure, it stated.
As technology reshapes even temporary employment, digital proficiency is no longer a differentiator, it's a baseline and in the coming years there will be seasonal hiring transforming into a testbed for future-ready, tech-enabled talent, it added. PTI SM MR