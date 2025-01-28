78 pc employees in India aim for prioritising family: Report

Mumbai: Amid debate over striking a work-life balance and L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan recommending a 90-hour work week, a report has revealed that 78 per cent of employees interviewed said they aim to prioritise family.

According to the global job site Indeed's 'Future Career Resolution report there is a significant shift in the priorities of Indian employees, with nearly four in five (78 per cent) stating they aim to prioritise family time with spouses, children and parents over career advancement in 2025.

Employees want less stress and more focus on mental well-being while being in well-paid jobs that they enjoy and offer flexibility for family and personal interests, it added.

"We're seeing a shift in what matters to Indian workers. More and more, people are telling us they want to find a better balance between work and home life.

While earning more is important, the dream career for most isn't about moving up the ladder - it's about feeling secure, being paid fairly, and having benefits that make a difference," Indeed Marketing Director (Australia, India, and Singapore) Rachael Townsley said.

The report is based on a survey by predictive analytics system Valuvox on behalf of Indeed between December 2024 and January 2025, reaching 6,126 employees and job seekers across Singapore, India, Japan, and Australia. The sample size included 2,507 respondents from India.

It further found that alongside the evolving priorities, Indian employees remain optimistic about the job market as well.

Over half (55 per cent) of respondents express confidence in the expansion of opportunities in emerging sectors and industries, said the report.

In preparation, employees are actively working to build diverse skill sets and are staying flexible and are open to new job opportunities or relocations, it added.

This optimism extends to the adoption of advanced technologies, with 55 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in the growing potential of AI and tech-driven fields.

Key skills identified for career advancement in 2025 include, and coding, it stated.

Over 59 per cent of Indian employees also expect to see a shift in hiring practices, with a stronger focus on skills-based recruitment over traditional degree-based qualifications.

This trend reflects the growing demand for job roles in emerging industries such as technology and AI, where practical expertise and hands-on skills often outweigh formal educational credentials, said the report.

Employers are increasingly valuing candidates who can demonstrate adaptability and specialised skills relevant to rapidly evolving fields, signaling a transformation in how talents are identified and developed, it added.