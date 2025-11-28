8.2% GDP growth encouraging, will continue to advance reforms: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 reflects the hard work and enterprise of the people and vowed to continue to advance reforms.

The Indian economy recorded a six-quarter high growth of 8.2 per cent in July-September on the back of increased manufacturing and double-digit growth in the services sector.

"The 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen," the prime minister said.