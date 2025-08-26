83 pc Indian professionals say intuition, trusted peers outweigh AI in decision-making: LinkedIn

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Nearly 83 per cent of Indian professionals surveyed believe intuition and trusted peers still outweigh AI while making decisions, according to new research from professional network LinkedIn.

Three out of four Indians polled admitted that mastering AI feels like a second job, but they are hopeful, it said.

"83 per cent of Indian professionals believe intuition and trusted peers still outweigh AI when making decisions. This comes at a time when 76 per cent say the pace of decision-making at work has accelerated, and 72 per cent feel mastering AI is essential for their next career move," LinkedIn said in a release outlining the findings from its recent report.

About 67 per cent admitted they are overwhelmed by how quickly they're expected to "get" AI, and 61 per cent admit they aren't using it to its full potential.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 19,268 professionals across the UK, Australia, France, Germany, India, the USA, Italy, Spain, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Brazil. The data was collected between July 4 and July 29, 2025.

Leaders are also raising the bar as 73 per cent of companies expect employees to use AI, and 64 per cent of executives plan to factor AI proficiency into performance reviews or hiring, it said.

The result: learning new AI skills now feels like a second job for 75 per cent of Indian professionals. Still, a strong majority (about 78 per cent) expressed optimism about AI improving their daily work-life.

As per the findings, Indian professionals are using AI to move faster on day-to-day tasks, not to outsource judgment.

The LinkedIn research shows that about 75 per cent found AI most useful for writing and drafting, not for actual decision-making, it said.

When choices get complex, 76 per cent say colleagues and managers help them decide faster and with more confidence, and 83 per cent of executives agree good business decisions still depend on human judgment. PTI MBI TRB