840 tonne onions arrive in Guwahati via rail for distribution in northeast

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday said 840 tonnes of onions have arrived by rail rake in Guwahati to boost availability of the key kitchen item in northeastern states.

In an official statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs said it "maintains tempo of bulk disposal as a shipment of 840 tonnes onion by rail rake arrived at Changsari Station in Guwahati on 5th November 2024".

Onion is being distributed by the NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation) in various districts of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and other northeastern states.

"This will ensure wider availability of onions in north-eastern states ensuring its availability at a very reasonable price to consumers," the statement said.

Bulk transportation of onions from Nashik to major destinations like Delhi, Chennai and Guwahati by rail rake has been adopted for the first time this year for a more cost-effective and efficient disposal.

On October 18, 1,600 tonnes of onion was dispatched from Nashik by Kanda Express and arrived at Kishanganj Station in Delhi on October 20, 2024.

That apart, on October 23, 840 tonnes of onion had been dispatched from Nashik by rail rake, which arrived at Chennai on October 26, 2024.

A shipment of 840 tonnes of onion by rail rake to Delhi arrived on October 30, 2024.

Another rail rake of 840 tonnes was dispatched on October 30, 2024, to Guwahati for disposal in Assam and other northeastern states.

"Bulk disposal of onions in major mandis has helped in augmenting availability and in bringing down the prices," the department said.

The government had procured 4.7 lakh tonnes of rabi onion for the price stabilisation buffer this year, and started releasing from September 5, 2024, through retail sales at Rs 35 per kg and also through bulk sales in major mandis across the country.

To date, over 1.50 lakh tonnes of onion in the buffer has been dispatched from Nashik and other source centres to consuming centres through trucks by road transport and rail. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL