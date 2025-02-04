8.46 lakh households benefitted under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A total of 8.46 lakh households have been benefitted under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to boost rooftop solar installations in the country.

A sum of Rs 4,308.66 crore have been released as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to around 5.54 lakh residential consumers under the scheme as of January this year, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

As of January 27, a total of 8.46 lakh households have been benefitted through installation of rooftop solar plants, the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy said.

Naik recently said the government is aiming for 10 lakh installations by March and 20 lakh by October.

On zero electricity bills, he said it depends on various factors like solar capacity of the rooftop solar plant, solar power generated, self-consumption of electricity by the consumer who has installed the rooftop solar plant and regulations issued by the respective state electricity regulator.

Estimates suggest around 45 per cent of households are receiving zero electricity bills, Naik said.

The average amount of CFA released to each residential consumer under the scheme is around Rs 77,800.