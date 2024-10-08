87 pc parents support tech integration in schools, 28 pc restrict usage for educational purposes: Study

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) At least 87 per cent parents support technology integration in schools, recognising its potential to enhance learning while only 28 per cent of them prefer strict usage for educational purposes, according to a new survey.

The first edition of "All India Parent Survey 2024 – Parents Attitude and Perception towards the Indian School Education Landscape" conducted by K-12 Techno Services, an education service provider, found that an overwhelming majority of parents (94 per cent) positively acknowledge the importance of teaching life skills at an early age and its benefits for a child's overall development.

The report, which gathered insights from over 3,000 parents of children from multiple educational boards (ICSE, CBSE, IB, state-level boards) across regions, delved into crucial observations and trends in their quest for the ultimate school going experience.

"A promising 87 pc of parents support technology integration in schools, recognizing its potential to enhance learning. However, home management strategies vary widely. While 46 per cent allow moderate usage, others range from strict educational-only use (28 pc) to unrestricted access (6 pc)," the survey report said.

"To balance screen time, most parents (57 pc) encourage non-screen activities, with others explaining risks or setting explicit limits," it added.

The survey reveals 58.33 per cent of parents have positive awareness of NEP 2020, while 41.67 per cent lack awareness or hold negative views.

"Activity-Based Learning (60.47 per cent) and Skill-Based Learning (53.44 per cent) are the most recognized aspects. However, 21.12 per cent of parents are unaware of any specific aspects, indicating a need for improved communication about the policy's details and benefits.

"The survey further indicates a substantial awareness of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, with 71.24 pc of parents familiar with this fundamental right. However, 28.76 pc of parents remain unaware, highlighting the need for continued efforts to educate and inform about this crucial legislation in Indian education," it added.

"The survey reveals a mismatch between parents, communication preferences and schools' practices. While 74 per cent of parents prefer weekly or monthly updates, 40 per cent of schools communicate daily.

The parents strongly favour WhatsApp messages (50 per cent) and Parent-Teacher Meetings (28 per cent), yet schools primarily use PTMs (31 per cent), parent portals (22 per cent) and WhatsApp/SMS (22 per cent).

"This discrepancy highlights an opportunity for schools to align their communication strategies with parental preferences," the report said.