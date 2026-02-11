8,710 agri cooperative societies set up so far, 27pc of target achieved: Shah tells Parliament

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said 8,710 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) have so far been established across the country in 2024-25 and 2025-26, achieving 27 per cent of the set target.

The government has set a target of forming 32,752 PACS during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years. "Against the target..., a total of 8,710 PACS have been formed so far, representing an achievement ofabout 27 per cent at the national level during the said two-year period," Shah said in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The highest number of PACS were established in Odisha (1,543), followed by Rajasthan (1,387), Uttar Pradesh (1,099), Madhya Pradesh (621) and Uttarakhand (621) in the said period. About 525 PACS were set up in Gujarat, 469 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 149 in Maharashtra and 116 in Himachal Pradesh.

The minister informed that PACS have been enabled to undertake more than 25 diversified business activities under the new Model Bye-laws, transforming them from traditional credit-focused institutions into vibrant, multipurpose economic entities.

In addition to providing short-term credit and basic agricultural inputs, PACS now function as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) for distribution of quality fertilisers and pesticides; participate in seed production and distribution through Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) under the “Bharat Beej” brand; operate Custom Hiring Centres for farm machinery; and support allied sectors such as dairy and fisheries..

In the digital and public service domain, more than 51,000 PACS are functioning as Common Service Centres (CSCs), delivering over 300 e-services, including banking and insurance.

PACS are also authorised to operate Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), undertake Operation and Maintenance of piped water supply schemes, and run retail fuel outlets and LPG distributorships, he added. PTI LUX LUX MR