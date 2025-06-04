91Springboard sets up 6 coworking centres with 3,600 seating capacities

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Co-working player 91Springboard has set up six new centres comprising around 3,600 desks in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune to meet the rising demand for flexible office space for corporates.

The company has expanded its portfolio, adding over 1.7 lakh square feet of area through six new hubs in these cities.

91Springboard caters to entrepreneurs, freelancers, as well as mid- and large-sized enterprises.

With this expansion, 91Springboard now offers around 30,000 desks across more than 1.5 million sq ft of space in India.

"These new hubs are more than just office spaces - they are dynamic ecosystems designed to fuel innovation, collaboration, and growth. As companies expand their footprint across India, we are delivering flexible, intuitive workspaces that feel like home but work like a powerhouse," Sameer Singh, Chief Operating Officer at 91Springboard, said.

The company currently has 40 centres spread across eight cities -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune and Goa.

According to real estate consultant Vestian, flexible space operators will have a portfolio of more than 100 million sq ft by the end of 2026, accounting for 20 per cent of the pan-India office stock. PTI MJH MJH SHW