91Springboard starts 800-seater co-working centre in Pune

New Delhi: Co-working space operator 91Springboard has started a new centre, spread over 32,000 sq ft, at Baner in Pune, the company said on Wednesday.

The 800-seater centre is aimed at expanding business amid rise in demand for flexible workspace, the company said in a statement.

This is 91Springboard's second centre in Pune.

"The Baner hub opening is a continuation of our focussed and ambitious growth plans to provide state-of-the-art support to our large enterprise clients and the vibrant start-up community across the country," 91Springboard Chief Executive Officer Anshu Sarin said.

Having established our first dedicated co-working space in Delhi in 2012, the company has 27 hubs in eight cities, with fully loaded co-working spaces in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, and Goa.

The demand for flexible workspace has risen significantly after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

WeWork India, Smartworks, Simpliwork Offices, Awfis, Table Space, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Incuspaze, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India, and BHIVE Workspace are major players providing co-working and managed office spaces in the country.