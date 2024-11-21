93 pc of Indian execs surveyed see cyber-budget increase next year: PWC report

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) As much as 93 per cent of Indian executives surveyed anticipate a rise in their cybersecurity budget next year, with 17 per cent planning to raise their budgets by 15 per cent or more, according to PwC India Digital Trust Insights 2025.

Further, 42 per cent of Indian business leaders are prioritising data protection and remediation in the aftermath of recent cyber breaches as their main cyber investment for the coming year.

Indian executives rank cybersecurity as their top risk mitigation priority (61 per cent), followed by digital and technology risks (60 per cent), inflation (48 per cent), and environmental risks (30 per cent) for the next 12 months, as per findings from PwC's 2025 Digital Trust Insights - India Highlights.

The report featured insights from 4,042 business, technology and security executives across various regions, including 155 executives representing Indian businesses.

Cloud-related threats remain a prime worry, cited by 55 per cent of Indian executives as their most concerning cyber risk. However, 50 per cent of security leaders and chief financial officers (CFOs) feel least prepared to address these threats in the coming year, the report revealed.

All security leaders and CFOs said regulations have prompted them to boost their cyber investments with 74 per cent enhancing or strengthening their cybersecurity stance.

This, in turn, underscores the critical role of strategic investments and regulatory compliance in shaping a resilient cyber future for Indian businesses. PTI MBI MBI SHW