A-1 Limited raises stake in EV venture to 51 pc to diversify into clean mobility

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Chemical trading and logistics company A-1 Limited on Monday said it has raised its stake in electric vehicle manufacturer A-1 Sureja Industries to 51 per cent as part of its strategic shift from chemicals to clean mobility.

The additional 6 per cent stake will enable the company to exercise management control and operational oversight over the EV business, ensuring better strategic alignment, corporate governance, and integration of sustainability initiatives, A-1 Ltd said in an exchange filing.

A-1 Ltd held a 45 per cent shareholding in A-1 Sureja Industries, a manufacturer of battery-operated two-wheelers and a range of electrical vehicles.

A-1 Sureja Industries will become a subsidiary of A-1 Ltd, and its operations shall henceforth be managed and consolidated under the control and supervision of the management of A-1 Ltd, the company said.

Anant Patel, Director of A-1 Limited, said, "Our diversification into EV manufacturing reflects A-1 Limited's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation. With our experience in chemical logistics, safety systems, and industrial compliance, we are uniquely positioned to support clean mobility and contribute to India's green future." By 2028, A-1 Limited aims to evolve into a multi-vertical green enterprise, integrating low-emission chemical operations with clean mobility solutions, he added. PTI MSS MR