A-1 Ltd board approves 3:1 bonus issue, stock split proposal

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Chemical trading and logistics company A-1 Ltd on Saturday said its board has approved a bonus issue of shares as well as a 10:1 stock split to improve liquidity and make shares more affordable.

The company in a statement said that its board has approved an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 -- three bonus equity shares for every one equity share held by the shareholders.

The board also recommended sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each fully paid-up held by the shareholders.

A proposal to increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 20 crore to Rs 46 crore, subject to the approval of shareholders, was also cleared by the board, the company said.

A-1 Ltd has announced diversification into India's fast-growing electric vehicle sector, marking a strategic shift from chemicals to clean mobility.

The company also plans to expand operations of its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries, into new EV-related verticals and allied clean mobility fields, including R&D, battery technology, EV component manufacturing, and smart charging infrastructure.

A-1 Ltd shares closed at Rs 1,729.35 apiece on BSE on Friday. PTI MSS HVA