A-1 Ltd secures order worth Rs 127.5 cr for supply of automobile grade urea

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A-1 Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 127.5 crore for the supply of automobile-grade industrial urea to Sai Baba Polymer Technologies.

The order is for the supply of 25,000 MT of industrial urea (automobile grade) at manufacturing locations across India, the company, which is into logistics and electric vehicle segments, said in a statement.

Delivery of the order will be as per client requirements and the order value, including GST, stands at Rs 150.45 crore, it added.

Automotive-grade urea is converted into a solution for use in Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems in diesel engines.

The order boosts the company’s operating revenue and underscores growing demand for its industrial urea (automobile grade) business, A-1 Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Harshadkumar Patel said, adding that it looks to expand its presence in the automotive chemicals value chain while maintaining a diversified and resilient customer base.

Shares of A1 Ltd jumped by 5 per cent to settle at the upper circuit limit of Rs 2,433.10 per share on BSE. PTI MSS MR