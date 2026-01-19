A-1 Sureja gets orders for 1,425 electric two-wheelers

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) EV player A-1 Sureja Industries on Monday said it has received two orders for 1,425 low-speed electric two-wheelers.

The first order has been received from Zipnova Enterprise LLP, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for supply of 525 low-speed electric motorcycles, the company said in a statement.

The second purchase order has been awarded by Aayushman Engineering, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) for 900 low-speed electric two-wheelers, it added.

This further strengthens the order book of A-1 Sureja Industries and underscores the growing market acceptance of its electric vehicle offerings, particularly in the affordable and low-speed EV segment, the company said.

With increasing traction in electric mobility, the company remains focused on scaling its EV business through timely execution, expansion of distribution reach, and continued product innovation, it added.

A-1 Sureja Industries, part of BSE-listed chemical trading firm A-1 Ltd, is a manufacturer of battery-operated two-wheelers under the brand Hurry-E.