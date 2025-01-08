A B Cotspin bags Rs 15 cr order for supply of cotton yarn

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Textile manufacturer A B Cotspin India on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 14.8 crore order for supply of 500 tonne cotton yarn.

A B Cotspin is targeting sales of Rs 275-290 crore and an EBITDA of around Rs 32 crore in FY 2024-25, a company statement said.

The company actively recycles cotton waste, waste cotton yarn, and pre & post-consumer fabrics to produce new yarns and garments. This includes innovative techniques like directly spinning coloured yarns from coloured waste, significantly minimizing water wastage.

These recycling efforts align with Global Recycle Standards (GRS), showcasing the company's dedication to responsible environmental practices. Furthermore, A B Cotspin prioritizes resource conservation through initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and utilization of solar energy, the statement said.

With a current installed capacity of 2800 KW, the company is expanding its solar capacity to 3310 KW by January 2025, further reducing its environmental impact.

"At A B Cotspin, sustainability is not just a goal, it's a core value. We are constantly exploring innovative ways to minimize our environmental impact while delivering high-quality products to our customers," Managing Director Deepak Garg said.

Founded in 1997, A B Cotspin India Ltd is a leading textile manufacturer based in Jaitu, Punjab.

The company is listed on NSE Emerge and reported a turnover of Rs 255.76 crore and EBITDA of Rs 27.64 crore in FY24. PTI KKS ANU ANU