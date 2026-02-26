A-I Sureja Industries secures two orders for 1,400 electric 2-wheelers

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A-1 Sureja Industries, an associate of the BSE-listed A-I Ltd, on Thursday announced it has secured two confirmed purchase orders aggregating over 1,400 low-speed electric two-wheelers from two separate firms, further strengthening its order book.

The company also said it has launched its mobile app 'Yellow EV' to streamline its electric two-wheeler operations.

In line with its digital-first strategy, the company's "Yellow EV" mobile application is fully operational and available to stakeholders on the Google Play Store.

The platform is designed to streamline onboarding, service coordination and workflow management, enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement as the ecosystem scales, the company said.

Operating under the brand "Yellow EV," company also has secured two confirmed purchase orders aggregating over 1,400 low-speed electric two-wheelers, it said and added that the first purchase order has been received from Zipnova Enterprise LLP, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for the supply of 525 low-speed electric motorcycles last month.

The second purchase order has been awarded by Aayushman Engineering, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), for 900 low-speed electric two-wheelers in January, it said.

These orders further strengthen the order book of A-iSureja Industries and underscore the growing market acceptance of its electric vehicle offerings, particularly in the affordable and low-speed EV segment, the company said.

"This marks a significant step in the company's electric mobility push and follows a 'Made in India, Made for India' approach, with a structured partner- and franchise-led expansion model aimed at building a scalable assembly and distribution network, subject to commercial feasibility," the company said. PTI IAS MR