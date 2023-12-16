A large number of employees feel short nap breaks essential in today's work culture: Survey

Mumbai: A large number of employees believe that short nap breaks during office hours help battle fatigue and also increase efficiency and well-being of workers, according to a survey.

Advertisment

The practice of 'inemuri', which involves taking short nap breaks during office hours while remaining present in the workplace, has been a long-standing tradition in Japan.

It is essential for a healthy work culture, battling exhaustion and fatigue in daily work routines and increase efficiency and employees' well-being, said a report by staffing solutions and HR services provider Genius Consultants.

Around 94 per cent of employees surveyed believe that short nap breaks during office hours are essential, whereas only 3 per cent of the respondents disagreed with this sentiment, the report said.

Advertisment

This highlights the stress and burnout scenario experienced by employees on a regular basis, which makes them want resting breaks during work hours, it added.

The report is based on an online survey among 1,207 employees from September 25 to October 27, across sectors, including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and gas, and pharma.

The report further said that 82 per cent of respondents believe short nap breaks in the office can lead to an increase in overall work efficiency. However, 12 per cent do not share the same view.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the report also found that 60 per cent of employees frequently experience high levels of exhaustion and fatigue throughout their daily work routines.

On the other hand, 27 per cent of respondents said they never encountered such pronounced feelings of tiredness during their workdays, it said.

Nearly half of the employees (49 per cent) expressed their willingness to extend their working hours by one hour if they are provided with a one-hour nap break during office hours. However, 36 per cent of respondents are not comfortable with this proposition.

Advertisment

At least 78 per cent employees believe 'inemuri' can contribute to work satisfaction and enhance employee well-being.

Over 64 per cent employees believe that short nap breaks after office hours can help individuals achieve a better work-life balance, while 21 per cent do not see any benefit of 'inemuri', the report said.

"The findings of our recent report shed light on the evolving attitudes towards workplace well-being. The data, showcasing an overwhelming 94 per cent of employees supporting short nap breaks during office hours, demonstrates the growing acceptance of this practice in today's work culture.

"These insights reveal the potential for enhancing work efficiency, fostering employee satisfaction, and achieving a healthier work-life balance," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.