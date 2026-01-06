A Sakthivel takes charge as chairman of AEPC

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Apex body for apparel exporters, AEPC, on Tuesday said A Sakthivel has taken charge as its chairman.

He has replaced Sudhir Sekhri.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that Sakthivel has become the chief for the fifth time. He is also the founder of Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd, a leading knitwear export firm.

Sakthivel has played a key role in transforming Tiruppur into a global knitwear hub, with exports from the region growing from a modest Rs 15 crore in 1984 to Rs 45,000 crore in 2024-25, it said.

The new chairman said he will closely work with the Government of India, state governments, and industry stakeholders to expand market access, leverage India's growing network of trade pacts, address emerging challenges such as sustainability compliance, and enhance India's share in global apparel trade.

Highlighting the immediate priority, he said, "It is to mitigate the adverse impact of the recent US tariff measures on Indian apparel exporters and the millions of workers dependent on the sector." After assuming charge as chairman of AEPC, Sakthivel met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, the chairman requested the finance minister to consider enhancing the higher cap limit under the interest subvention scheme in order to further strengthen the competitiveness and liquidity position of MSME exporters. PTI RR HVA