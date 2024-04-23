AA Plus Tradelink enters agri-input trade biz; buys products worth Rs 44 crore

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) AA Plus Tradelink Ltd, which is into trading of metals and petrochemical products, has entered into the agri inputs business and purchased specialised fertilizers and pesticides worth Rs 44 crore from Murae Organisor Ltd.

These agricultural products will be sold in both the international and domestic markets over the next six months, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company said it has ventured into agricultural solutions and products and has purchased specialised fertilizers and pesticides from Murae Organisor Ltd, totalling an investment of Rs 44.13 crore, the filing said.

AA Plus Tradelink said that this new venture would generate substantial returns.

"We project a profit margin ranging from 8.5 per cent to 13 per cent," it added.

Mumbai-based AA Plus Tradelink is mainly into trading of many commodities, including metals, petroleum, and petrochemical products. PTI MJH SHW