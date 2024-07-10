Aadhaar-based eKYC of LPG customers underway to weed out bogus users

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) State-owned oil companies are conducting an Aadhaar-based eKYC authentication of LPG customers to weed out bogus ones, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

This is done to remove bogus customers under whose names cooking gas is booked but these are used by commercial establishments.

While households buy what is called domestic LPG for Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder (about Rs 56.5 per kg), commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants are mandated to buy a 19-kg commercial cylinder that comes for Rs 1,646 (Rs 86.3 per kg).

"Oil marketing companies are undertaking eKYC aadhaar authentication for LPG customers to remove bogus customers against whose name commercial cylinders are often booked by certain gas distributors," Puri said in a post on X. "This process is in place for more than 8 months now." His post came in response to V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, raising the "unprecedented hardship" caused to common man due to the decision.

"It has been learned that the central government has mandated mustering for gas connections in order to ensure that LPG cylinders are held by legitimate customers. Though mustering is imperative to identify legitimate customers, the decision to complete the mustering process at respective gas agencies has caused inconvenience to common LPG holders," he said in a letter to Puri, a copy of which was he posted on X.

In response, Puri said the LPG delivery personnel while delivering refills to customer verifies credentials.

"Delivery personnel using their mobile phone captures the Aadhaar credentials of the customer through an app. Customer receives an OTP which is used to complete the process. Customers can also approach the distributor showroom at their convenience." Alternatively, customers can also install oil company apps and complete the eKYC on their own.

"There is no deadline for this activity either by oil marketing companies or the Central Government. It is also clarified by OMCs that there is no "Mustering" of customers at Showrooms of LPG distributorships," he said.

Also, oil companies are also issuing a clarification to press in this matter for assuring the customers and ensuring that there is no hardship or inconvenience to any genuine consumer, he added.

India has 32.64 crore active domestic LPG users, according to data from the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.