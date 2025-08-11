Aadhaar Face Authentication doubles to 200 cr in less than six months

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Aadhaar transactions carried out using face recognition have doubled to 200 crore in less than six months, an official statement said on Monday.

On August 10, UIDAI celebrated a landmark 200 crore transactions of Face Authentication, showcasing India’s rapid move towards seamless, secure, and paperless authentication.

"The pace of adoption has been exponential. 50 crore transactions were recorded by mid-2024. The number doubled to 100 crore transactions in January 2025 in just about five months. In less than six months, this figure has again doubled, reaching the 200 crore milestone,” the statement said.

Unique Identification Authority of India Chief Executive Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said from villages to metros, the authority is joining forces with governments, banks, and service providers to make Aadhaar Face Authentication a grand success and by giving every Indian the power to prove their identity instantly, securely, and anywhere.

“Reaching 200 crore Aadhaar Face Authentication transactions in such a short time underlines the trust and confidence that both residents and service providers have in Aadhaar’s secure, inclusive, and innovative authentication ecosystem. The journey from 100 crore to 200 crore transactions in under six months is a testament to its scalability and the country’s digital readiness,” Kumar said. PTI PRS MR MR